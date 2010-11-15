Listeners Urged To Submit Cherished Mail

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

And our last word in business today, you've got mail.

We're not talking about email, but real mail, the paper kind, written by someone you know. There's not much of that going around these days, thanks in part to the Internet. The disappearance of paper mail is contributing to trouble at the United States Postal Service, which lost more than $8 billion last year.

Later this month, NPR will have a series on the future of the postal service, and we'd like you to be part of it. We're collecting images of the most cherished pieces of mail that ever arrived in your mailboxes. A postcard from abroad, a note from a dear relative, a reply to a fan mail, a love letter, perhaps a small package containing something precious.

We'd like to get a picture and hear the story behind it. And we'll feature some of them on our website as part of our series. For details, go to npr.org and type in cherished mail.

