Does The Smell Of Your Job Beat You Home At Night?

Fish markets have their own distinctive scent. And we recently brought you a story about another company with a strong smell, an herb shop in Oregon, where the aroma of hundreds of botanicals fills the air.

It inspired us to go to Facebook and Twitter to ask you about jobs you have had where you brought the smell of work home at the end of the day.

WERTHEIMER: Andrew Honeycutt spent his first summer after high school working at a lumber mill in Northern California. It's a job his father's done for decades.

ANDREW HONEYCUTT: The sawdust was everywhere, from pine and Doug fir and especially cedar. They specialized in cedar. And you would come home smelling like the forest, like lumber.

INSKEEP: Krista Mendel(ph) from New York spent some of her early 20's working at a print shop.

KRISTA MENDEL: Every day I would come home smelling like ink from the presses. It was in my hair, and on my skin, and I think even the inside of my skull smelled like ink. I couldn't wait to get home to shower.

WERTHEIMER: Beth Higby(ph) from Los Angeles lucked out with a summer job at a candy shop. She writes: I wore the fragrance 'eau de chocolat for two summers.

