'Fresh Air' Remembers Journalist Daniel Schorr

Bob Woodward once described Daniel Schorr as "one of the finest broadcast journalists and ... one of the toughest reporters in the business."

Schorr, who died July 23 at age 93, got his start with Edward R. Murrow, who invited him to work for CBS News. Schorr stayed at CBS from 1953 to 1976, where he won multiple Emmys for his coverage of Watergate. He also broke many major stories, including a secret U.S. plot to assassinate Fidel Castro.

After leaving CBS, Schorr went to work for CNN until 1985, when he moved to NPR. For the past 25 years, he was NPR's senior news analyst. In 1994, Schorr joined Terry Gross on Fresh Air for a conversation about the 20th anniversary of Nixon's resignation. He reflected on his career and on becoming a small part of the Watergate story himself, when he was named to President Nixon's so-called Enemies List. He said he counted his inclusion on the list as his greatest achievement as a journalist.

Schorr was inducted to the Hall of Fame of the Society of Professional Journalists and received a Peabody award for "a lifetime of uncompromising reporting of the highest integrity." He is survived by his wife, Lisbeth; a son, Jonathan Schorr; a daughter, Lisa Kaplan; a son-in-law, Alex Kaplan; and a granddaughter, Nora Rose.

