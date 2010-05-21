© 2023 Public Radio East
Fresh Air: Celebrating Law & Order's 20 Years

Fresh Air
Published May 21, 2010 at 12:00 PM EDT

Last week, NBC announced that it would be canceling Law & Order after 20 years on-air. Originally created by Dick Wolf, the decorated crime procedural has featured hundreds of New York-based actors and spun off the series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law and Order: Criminal Intent.

Today's Fresh Air features interviews with series creator Dick Wolf, the late actor Jerry Orbach -- who played Detective Lenny Briscoe until 2004 -- and S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Lt. Anita Van Buren, the series' longest-running character. Below, you can also find Fresh Air interviews with one of the series newest cast members, Anthony Anderson -- as well as interviews with Richard Belzer and Ice-T, both of whom played detectives on Law & Order: SVU.

