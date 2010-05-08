StoryCorps Celebrates Moms, This Time In Print

Mothers are venerated, praised, remembered and celebrated on this weekend every year -- the least we can do for those who give us life, care for us, and love us like no one else.

Dave Isay, who founded the StoryCorps project that's heard on NPR, has been recording stories about mothers -- by children, spouses, siblings, friends and mothers alike. He's collected some of them into a book called Mom: A Celebration of Mothers from Storycorps.

