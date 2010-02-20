Three Minutes Of Fiction Fame

GUY RAZ, host:

If you missed either of our shows last weekend, we announced the return of our Three Minute Fiction contest. We're looking for original fiction - stories under 600 words that can be read in about three minutes.

Hundreds of stories have already poured in. You can read a few selected entries at our Web site. That's npr.org/threeminutefiction, with three minute fiction all spelled out - no spaces. There you'll find the rules for this round and the photograph that should be the inspiration for your story.

