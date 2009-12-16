GOP Tries To Stall Health Care Debate

ROBERT SIEGEL, Host:

NPR's David Welna has this update on the health care saga's increasingly fractious endgame.

DAVID WELNA: Senate Chaplain Barry Black had his work cut out for him this morning trying to inspire civility among battling senators.

BLOCK: Lord help them to relinquish any negative thoughts to you, and receive a fresh infusion of your hope.

WELNA: Or perhaps hope against hope. The Senate's only declared socialist, Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, finally got his chance today to offer an amendment, a measure extending Medicare coverage to everyone.

SIEGEL: I will be offering on the floor of the Senate, I believe for the first time in history, a national single payer program and I look forward to getting a vote on that. I am not naive. I know that we will lose that vote.

WELNA: Things proceeded at least initially as they usually do with a new amendment, with the clerk reading it and its sponsor asking that the reading be dispensed with.

U: Strike line six and all that follows to the end and insert the following...

SIEGEL: ...have amendment be considered as read.

SIEGEL: President, I object.

U: Objection.

SIEGEL: I object.

U: Objection is heard.

WELNA: That was Oklahoma Republican Tom Coburn objecting, which every senator has the right to do, but hardly ever does. Sanders was clearly bewildered.

SIEGEL: I ask my friend from Oklahoma why he is objecting?

SIEGEL: Regular order, Mr. President.

WELNA: And regular order, in this case, was the reading of the nearly 800 pages in Sanders' amendment, a task that would take at least 10 hours. Asked outside the Senate chamber why he was insisting on this, Coburn simply shrugged.

SIEGEL: We are going to understand what single payer is all about. We're going to read the bill.

WELNA: Hours later, Dick Durbin, the Senate's number two Democrat, called a news conference to denounce what he called Republican efforts to kill the health care bill.

SIEGEL: I have in my hand a smoking tweet.

(SOUNDBITE OF LAUGHTER)

SIEGEL: From Senator Jim DeMint - tweeted the following: if Reid won't slow down this debate, we will do it for him. End of tweet.

David Welna, NPR News, The Capitol.

