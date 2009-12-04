© 2023 Public Radio East
Groom Interrupts Wedding To Tweet

Published December 4, 2009 at 6:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It was a story of love and social networking at a recent wedding in Maryland. The ceremony was proceeding in the traditional way until it was time to kiss the bride. Then the groom reached into his pocket for his cell phone. He proceeded to update both his Twitter and Facebook accounts, announcing his marriage. Tweeting completed, the minister concluded: It's now official on Facebook. It's official in my book. You may kiss the bride.

