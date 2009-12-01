Editorial Note On Profile Of Veteran's Mother

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

Now, an editorial note on a story we brought you yesterday. We profiled Nellie Bagley and how she's caring for her son, Jose Pequeno. He was critically injured in Iraq three years ago. We reported on Bagley's battle against the government for more benefits and resources to care for him at home. What the story didn't say, and what NPR didn't know at the time, is that Nellie Bagley has a criminal record.

According to the Union Leader newspaper in Manchester, New Hampshire, Bagley has been convicted twice, once for stealing money from a store where she worked, and more recently, 12 years ago, she served time in prison after fraudulently taking nearly $2,000 from co-workers by falsely saying her daughter was ill with cancer and she needed the money to pay for medical bills.

