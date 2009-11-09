Supreme Court Won't Block Sniper Execution

MELISSA BLOCK, host:

And one more note from the Supreme Court today. The Court has refused to block the execution of the mastermind behind the 2002 sniper killings. John Allen Muhammed is scheduled to die by lethal injection tomorrow evening. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

