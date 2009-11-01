A Potpourri Of Political Decisions This Week

The politics of Afghanistan are critical to the politics of America this week, as President Obama ponders the future of the U.S. mission there amid uncertainty about that country's elections. In Washington, Congress is poised to take the year-long debate on health care to the floor of the House — and several states will be holding elections for governor, mayor and other offices. Guest host Jacki Lyden talks with NPR's senior Washington editor, Ron Elving.

Copyright 2009 NPR