A Potpourri Of Political Decisions This Week
The politics of Afghanistan are critical to the politics of America this week, as President Obama ponders the future of the U.S. mission there amid uncertainty about that country's elections. In Washington, Congress is poised to take the year-long debate on health care to the floor of the House — and several states will be holding elections for governor, mayor and other offices. Guest host Jacki Lyden talks with NPR's senior Washington editor, Ron Elving.
Corrected: November 1, 2009 at 10:06 PM EST
In an earlier version of this conversation, we said Charlotte, N.C., may be on the verge of electing its first African-American mayor. In fact, Harvey Gantt was elected Charlotte's first black mayor and served from 1983 to 1987.