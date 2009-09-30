© 2023 Public Radio East
For Parents, The Return Of Tough Love?

Fresh Air
Published September 30, 2009 at 1:09 PM EDT

The days of the so-called "helicopter parent" are numbered — or they should be, according to author Po Bronson.

Although the impulse to hover over our kids may stem from the best of intentions, Bronson argues that over-praising and over-nurturing may do more harm than good. His new book NurtureShock: New Thinking About Children expands on a series he wrote with co-author Ashley Merryman for New York magazine, exploring how American pop culture has misread the fine print of parental research.

Bronson is also the author of The New York Times best-seller What Should I Do With My Life? and Why Do I Love These People?

