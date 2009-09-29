Dan Fante, Confronting His Demons On The Page

With a style reminiscent of Charles Bukowski and a similar predilection for vice, author Dan Fante has carved out a successful literary career by writing novels based on his experiences as a recovering alcoholic and drug addict.

Bruno Dante functions as Fante's fictional alter ego, an alcoholic writer living — just barely — in Los Angeles. Many of Fante's novels focus on Bruno's misadventures as he struggles with his talent and his temptations.

Fante's writing is gritty and provocative. Much like his father, author John Fante, he views life in an unsparing way. His novels and poetry, which include Chump Change, Short Dog, and his most recent, 86'd, reflect a man who has seen and done it all — and survived to tell the story.

