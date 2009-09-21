Emmy Awards: 'Mad Men,' '30 Rock' Big Winners

LINDA WERTHEIMER, host:

There were plenty of speeches last night at the Emmy Awards. And it was a big night for repeat winners. "30 Rock" got a third Emmy for Best Comedy Series. Bryan Cranston picked up his second straight Best Actor award for playing a chemistry teacher who cooks meth in the drama "Breaking Bad."

Mr. BRYAN CRANSTON (Actor): I've got to tell you. I'm a poor kid from the Valley. I don't know what I'm doing up here.

(Soundbite of cheering)

I feel like Cindafella.



And the 1960s advertising executives of "Mad Men" won a second time for Best Drama. Here's the creator of that series, Matthew Weiner.

Mr. MATTHEW WEINER (Creator, "Mad Men"): And I want to thank these incredible people behind me, who everybody says their show's a family - I'll wrap it up in one sec. Everybody says this - but we literally spend all this time together. We fight all the time. We have - everybody works so hard. And I'm glad that the show got its recognition.

And it is an amazing time to work in TV. And I know that everything is changing. But I'm not afraid of it, because I feel like all these different media it's just more choice and more entertainment and it's better for the viewers in the end. And I'm glad to be a part of it.

INSKEEP: But, you might say, the big winner of the night was the host, Neil Patrick Harris, who kept the show moving and got laughs by introducing presenters with obscure and ridiculous information.

Mr. NEIL PATRICK HARRIS (Host, Emmy Awards): You know him as Charles Elderberry from the 1980 ABC Afterschool Special, "Schoolboy Father." Please welcome Rob Lowe.

(Soundbite of applause)

WERTHEIMER: When last year's Emmy co-host Jeff Probst went up to collect an Emmy for his work on "Survivor," he gave Harris props during his acceptance speech.

Mr. JEFF PROBST (Host, "Survivor): Thank you very much. Neil Patrick Harris, this is how you host the Emmys. Nice job.

(Soundbite of applause)

WERTHEIMER: One thing for sure, last year, Jeff Probst wasn't singing and dancing like Harris was last night.

(Soundbite of song, "Put Down That Remote")

Mr. HARRIS: (Singing) Put down the remote. Every note from this throat is like a not-to-be-Tivo'd kiss. Don't touch that dial, because it's been quite awhile since the dial was in style. But you know what I mean. Don't jump online, because this fine mug of mine needs a huge hi-def screen. Turn off that phone, because I want you alone for the treasures I've got to share. Don't hit that fridge. Oh boy. Let's abridge your sweet derriere. Don't flip that switch. Aren't you curious which stars got Emmys vote? Don't hit the loo, and whatever you do, put down the remote. The stars are all here. Tina Fay, what a year. Sarah Palin did you no wrong…

