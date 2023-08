Ellie Greenwich co-wrote some of the most popular songs of the early 1960s for the girl groups produced by Phil Spector. Her credits include "Leader of the Pack" and "River Deep, Mountain High."

Greenwich died Aug. 26 from a heart attack at age 68. In this interview, rebroadcast from 1986, she discusses the highlights of her career.

