We Tried Your Pizza Recipes, And The Best Was...

We got some interesting entries when we asked you for your best pizza recipes. Some pizzas had blueberries. Some had mussels. Our staff scoured through all your submissions and picked three tasty-looking creations.

Those three recipes were then delivered to Keste Pizzeria in Manhattan — a restaurant New York Magazine recently ranked the No. 1 pizza spot in the city. Roberto Caporuscio, owner and head piazzolo of Keste, prepared all three recipes; then he and David Greene started the taste test.

And the winner? Jeannie McDermott's Shrimp Artichoke Pizza.

