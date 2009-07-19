Obama, Congress Ready For Overhaul Fight

President Obama is pushing hard for a consensus on health care legislation before Congress adjourns for the summer. That goal, however, has already hit a snag — a report issued Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office that says none of the health reform proposals floated so far will achieve his goal of curbing the skyrocketing rate of health care costs.

Host Liane Hansen and NPR National political correspondent Mara Liasson discuss Obama's most recent moves and what's next in in push for legislation to overhaul the nation's health care system.

