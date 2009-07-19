© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Obama, Congress Ready For Overhaul Fight

Published July 19, 2009 at 12:00 AM EDT

President Obama is pushing hard for a consensus on health care legislation before Congress adjourns for the summer. That goal, however, has already hit a snag — a report issued Thursday by the Congressional Budget Office that says none of the health reform proposals floated so far will achieve his goal of curbing the skyrocketing rate of health care costs.

Host Liane Hansen and NPR National political correspondent Mara Liasson discuss Obama's most recent moves and what's next in in push for legislation to overhaul the nation's health care system.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.