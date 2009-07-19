Kim Jong Il Reported Ill; Who Will Take His Place?

Reliable information about North Korea is very difficult to come by. Much of what's known is gleaned from leaks or hearsay. The health condition of North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Il, is a closely kept secret, but there have been whispers that he is suffering from pancreatic cancer and may be dying.

The line of succession is also the subject of world speculation. Experts can offer only educated guesses on who will be the next leader of North Korea.

Host Liane Hansen speaks to Kenneth Gause, director of the Foreign Leadership Studies Program at the research firm CNA, to find out who lead North Korea next.

