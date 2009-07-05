Winning Grill Recipe Toasts Bananas, Nutella

If you're looking for something new — and maybe even a little sweet — to throw on the grill tonight, you're in luck.

We asked you to send us your recipes for desserts you can prepare on the grill. Pastry chef Susan Lindeborg picked her favorite three and delivered them to NPR food essayist Bonny Wolf. Kate Jansen, an award-winning chef and restaurant owner, and NPR's Daniel Zwerdling gathered around the grill at Wolf's home to taste all three finalists and decide on a winning recipe.

The winner was a banana and Nutella napoleon, submitted by Cheryl Bryant of Winter Park, Fla. Starting later this week, Jansen will feature the winning dish for a limited time at Willow, her restaurant in Arlington, Va.

