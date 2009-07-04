© 2023 Public Radio East
Debate Over Food Movie Misses Most Farmers

By Frank Morris
Published July 4, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

Food Inc., a documentary film about the modern agricultural industry, is a hit with big-city movie reviewers, small organic farmers and vegetarians. The movie argues that large-scale agriculture produces inexpensive meat and vegetables, but imposes high costs on the environment and Americans' health.

But ordinary farmers — the people who grow the lion's share of what America eats — have largely been left out of the mainstream media debate over the film.

Frank Morris reports for member station KCUR in Kansas City.

