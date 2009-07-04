© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Acetaminophen Levels Prompt FDA Concern

Published July 4, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

This week, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration raised a red flag about a very popular and very effective painkiller — acetaminophen. Tylenol has acetaminophen. So does Percocet. And Nyquil. And Theraflu, Vicodin and a lot of other drugs that people take. The panel of experts has recommended lowering levels of acetaminophen in prescription and over-the-counter drugs because of concerns about liver damage.

Host Scott Simon talks to NPR's Joanne Silberner about the proposed changes.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.