Acetaminophen Levels Prompt FDA Concern

This week, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration raised a red flag about a very popular and very effective painkiller — acetaminophen. Tylenol has acetaminophen. So does Percocet. And Nyquil. And Theraflu, Vicodin and a lot of other drugs that people take. The panel of experts has recommended lowering levels of acetaminophen in prescription and over-the-counter drugs because of concerns about liver damage.

Host Scott Simon talks to NPR's Joanne Silberner about the proposed changes.

