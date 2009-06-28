Listeners, Send In Your 'Three-Minute Fiction'

(Soundbite of timer)

(Soundbite of bell)

GUY RAZ, host:

Thirteen hundred and counting, that's how many original short stories we've received from you since we introduced our summer writing contest last weekend. It's called Three-minute Fiction, and we're looking for original fiction that can be read in…

(Soundbite of egg cracking)

…about the time it takes to poach an egg.

(Soundbite of bell)

RAZ: Or just a bit longer than it took a horse to rally from behind and steal the Kentucky Derby.

(Soundbite of Kentucky Derby)

Unidentified Man: Mine That Bird has won the Kentucky Derby, an impossible result here.

RAZ: Keep those stories to three minutes or less, that's about 500 words or so. The New Yorker's literary critic, James Wood, will judge the entries.

To send in your story, visit us at npr.org/threeminutefiction. That's threeminutefiction, all spelled out with no spaces. We'll read the winning stories on the air. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

