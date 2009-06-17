© 2023 Public Radio East
Obama Plans For Financial Regulation Overhaul

By John Ydstie,
Renee Montagne
Published June 17, 2009 at 6:00 AM EDT

P: Good morning, John.

JOHN YDSTIE: Hi, Renee.

: Tell us about this document. For one thing, it shows the Federal Reserve gaining power in one area, but losing power in another.

YDSTIE: But the Fed's power to take some of the unusual emergency action it has during this crisis would be reined in somewhat, requiring an okay from the Treasury. And in addition, the Fed would lose some of its consumer protection authority to this new entity, the Consumer Financial Protection Agency.

: And what's the thinking behind taking away consumer protection authority from the Fed and then putting it into a new agency?

YDSTIE: As the administration has pointed out, you can buy a toaster for about 30 bucks, and it's more highly regulated than a mortgage that will cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. But both can cost you your home if they catch fire.

: So in the president's proposal, there's a new consumer protection agency, but one less bank regulator.

YDSTIE: But that still leaves three federal regulators, not to mention state bank regulators.

: Talking to NPR economics correspondent John Ydstie. And John, it doesn't sound like a whole lot of streamlining.

YDSTIE: No, it's not. But the problem is that there are powerful interests protecting their turf. And the administration may feel it's not worth a fight, especially since there's so much more they want to do, like force banks to hold more reserves against losses, institute some regulation of hedge funds and things like that.

: Just let me - this new Consumer Financial Protection Agency, is it likely to have enough support in Congress, for instance, to get off the ground?

YDSTIE: Well, consumer groups are very strongly for it, but the financial industry opposes it very strongly. They argue it's going to undermine consumer protections already in place, and that it might make consumers less likely to take responsibility for their own actions. So this is likely to produce a big fight.

: John, thanks very much.

YDSTIE: You're welcome, Renee.

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
