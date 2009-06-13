© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tehran Uneasy After Ahmadinejad's Win

Published June 13, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

There is consternation and confusion in Iran Saturday. Iran's Interior Ministry has declared that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won reelection in a landslide. His opponent, moderate reformer Mir Hossein Mousavi, says the election was a fraud.

These results have left many in Iran speechless — and angry. At least 2,000 demonstrators are on the streets of Tehran, setting tires ablaze outside the Interior Ministry and clashing with riot police. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called Ahmedinejad's re-election "a divine assessment" and went on state TV to urge the nation to unite behind him.

Host Scott Simon speaks with NPR's Michael Shuster from Tehran about the latest in the outcome of the Iranian election, and the reaction in the streets.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.