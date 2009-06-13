© 2023 Public Radio East
Ahmadinejad's Win In Iran Prompts Protests

Published June 13, 2009 at 4:00 PM EDT

Official returns show that Iran's president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, won re-election by a landslide. The tally has the incumbent with nearly twice as many votes as his reformist challenger, Mir Hossein Mousavi.

Mousavi challenged the results, calling them a "charade," and his supporters accused the government of shutting down cell-phone, text-messaging and Internet systems to silence them. Protesters clashed with riot police in Tehran in sporadic battles Saturday after the results of Friday's voting were announced.

Guy Raz gets the latest from NPR's Mike Shuster, who is in Tehran.

