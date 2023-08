It's been a historic week with President Obama nominating Judge Sonya Sotomayor to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sotomayor is the first Hispanic Supreme Court nominee and if confirmed, would be only the third woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

Host Scott Simon talks to NPR Legal Correspondent Nina Totenberg about what comes next in the confirmation process.

