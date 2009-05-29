© 2023 Public Radio East
Suggestions For Summer Reading

Published May 29, 2009 at 5:20 PM EDT

Summer is almost here and what better way to spend time on the beach or in the park than with your nose in a good book.

Reviewer Alan Cheuse recommends coming-of-age tale Lark and Termite by Jayne Anne Philips, and a new edition of Ernest Hemingway's A Moveable Feast.

Author Samantha Hunt recommends Why The Devil Chose New England For His Works by Jason Brown and No Man's Land: American Essays by Eula Biss.

Michele Norris picks Serena: A Novel by Ron Rash.

