Preliminary Work Starts On Confirmation Hearings

Published May 29, 2009 at 6:00 AM EDT

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold confirmation hearings on the nomination of Sonia Sotomayor, President Obama's pick for the Supreme Court.

The committee's senior Republican Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says barring some "disqualification," he foresees a committee vote in early September, and a floor vote "almost immediately thereafter."

Hatch tells David Greene that even before Sotomayor appears before the committee, some of the necessary work already has begun. Work like reviewing her court opinions and statements.

