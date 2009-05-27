© 2023 Public Radio East
Showdown On The Green: When Tiger Met Rocco

Fresh Air
Published May 27, 2009 at 10:07 AM EDT
Journalist John Feinstein is the co-author (with Rocco Mediate) of the new book, Are You Kidding me?: The Story of Rocco Mediate's Extraordinary Battle with Tiger Woods at the US Open.

The book details the dramatic and unlikely showdown that occured at the 2008 U.S. Open when Mediate, a pro-golfer with a ranking of 158th, challenged Tiger Woods to a sudden-death playoff.

Feinstein is a commentator on NPR's Morning Edition and a regular on ESPNs The Sports Reporters. He is the author of Living on the Black: Two Pitchers, Two Teams, One Season to Remember and A Good Walk Spoiled: Days & nights on the PGA Tour.

Guest host Dave Davies fills in for Terry Gross.

