Assessing Sotomayor's Experience On The Bench

As President Obama introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Sonia Sotomayor, Tuesday at the White House, he said, "Walking in the door, she would bring more experience on the bench ... than anyone currently serving on the United States Supreme Court had when they were appointed."

Jeffrey Rosen, a law professor at George Washington University and the legal affairs editor for New Republic magazine, talks about that experience with Steve Inskeep.

