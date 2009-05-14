© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Brain Scientist With A 'Stroke Of Insight'

Fresh Air
Published May 14, 2009 at 3:19 PM EDT

Jill Bolte Taylor was in her late 30s when a blood vessel exploded in her brain.

The irony? Taylor is a neurological researcher.

While a stroke typically leaves devastating effects in the body — and oftentimes leads to death — Taylor has made a complete recovery. She says the experience provided unexpected wisdom.

Her bestselling memoir My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist's Personal Journey will be published in paperback this month.

This interview was first broadcast on June 25, 2008.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.