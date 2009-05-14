A Brain Scientist With A 'Stroke Of Insight'

Jill Bolte Taylor was in her late 30s when a blood vessel exploded in her brain.

The irony? Taylor is a neurological researcher.

While a stroke typically leaves devastating effects in the body — and oftentimes leads to death — Taylor has made a complete recovery. She says the experience provided unexpected wisdom.

Her bestselling memoir My Stroke of Insight: A Brain Scientist's Personal Journey will be published in paperback this month.

This interview was first broadcast on June 25, 2008.

