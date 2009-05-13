© 2023 Public Radio East
Mind Over (Food) Matter: Combating 'Overeating'

Published May 13, 2009 at 4:59 PM EDT
David Kessler is the author of A Question of Intent and The End of Overeating.

Former FDA commissioner David Kessler warns that sugar, fat and salt can hijack our brains and cause us to overeat. In his new book, The End of Overeating, he describes the way the food industry works with the advertising industry to create the food cravings that are so hard to resist.

Kessler, who is a pediatrician, served as FDA commissioner under presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He has been the dean of the medical schools at Yale and the University of California, San Francisco.

