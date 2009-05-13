© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Leaves Of Grass And The Kingdom Of God

Fresh Air
Published May 13, 2009 at 4:07 PM EDT
Erik Reece teaches English and writing at the University of Kentucky.
Erik Reece teaches English and writing at the University of Kentucky.

Author Erik Reece grew up the grandson of a fundamentalist preacher, but left the church in search of a less punitive religion.

In his new book, An American Gospel: On Family, History, and the Kingdom of God, Reece describes his struggle to find a form of Christianity with which he would feel comfortable — and the guidance he received from the writings of Thomas Jefferson, Walt Whitman and other American writers.

A writer in residence at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Reece is also the author of the award-winning non-fiction book Lost Mountain.

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.