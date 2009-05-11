Official: Health Care Vote Could Come In July

President Obama announced Monday that health companies are agreeing to cut costs to save the public more than $2 trillion over the next 10 years.

Nancy Anne DeParle, counselor to the president and director of the White House Office of Health Reform, calls the savings huge, adding what is even bigger is that the groups, some of which have not always supported health care reform in the past, are now coming together to back Obama's goal of reducing health care costs and covering all Americans.

"Over time, you should see premium rates of increase starting to decline. ... All of them, I think, are committed to taking steps that American families will notice," she says.

DeParle says the bills should get to the House and Senate in July, and a vote could be seen on the issue by the end of that month.

