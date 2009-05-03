© 2023 Public Radio East
Souter's Retirement Is Obama's Opportunity

Published May 3, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

The upcoming retirement of Supreme Court Justice David Souter gives President Barack Obama his first chance to name someone to the nation's highest court. For anyone who's been a constitutional law professor — as the president was at the University of Chicago — getting to reshape the court is the ultimate fantasy. But with the opportunity comes a dizzying array of choices and complications.

Guest host Lynn Neary speaks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg about how Obama will approach the choice and who he might nominate.

