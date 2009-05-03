Souter's Retirement Is Obama's Opportunity

The upcoming retirement of Supreme Court Justice David Souter gives President Barack Obama his first chance to name someone to the nation's highest court. For anyone who's been a constitutional law professor — as the president was at the University of Chicago — getting to reshape the court is the ultimate fantasy. But with the opportunity comes a dizzying array of choices and complications.

Guest host Lynn Neary speaks with NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg about how Obama will approach the choice and who he might nominate.

