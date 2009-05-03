Celebrities Tell Tales Of Objects Found

A child's photo propped inside the wood stove of an empty cabin.

A little tale buried in The Miami Herald about an orchid thief.

A kid's two-page, handwritten history of America.

Scraps of paper and objects lost mean there's a chance for someone to find them. Davy Rothbart has made a career of having people send him the bits and pieces they find.

He's the creator of Found magazine, and for years he's been collecting — almost curating — letters, doodles and more peeks into other people's lives.

He's got a new anthology coming out called Requiem for a Paper Bag: Celebrities and Civilians Tell Stories of the Best Lost, Tossed and Found Items from Around the World.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.