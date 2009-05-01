Justice Souter To Retire From High Court

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Many questions remain on that story, while on another the questions have just begun. Here in Washington, Supreme Court Justice David Souter is retiring. That's according to NPR's Nina Totenberg.

Mr. Souter once called his position the world's best job in the world's worst city. The first President Bush appointed Souter 18 years ago. And though he was appointed by a Republican, he ended up on the more liberal side of an increasingly conservative court. At the end of the current term he plans to return to New Hampshire and his departure gives President Obama his first opportunity to name a Supreme Court Justice. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

