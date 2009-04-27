Illnesses Prompt Swine Flu Concerns

MICHELE NORRIS, host:

And as we just heard from Joanne, the symptoms are pretty much the same as regular flu. They include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. In the current outbreak at the school in New York City, people also reported gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. In the past, swine flu has caused severe illness like pneumonia and respiratory failure. We've seen both from the current outbreak in Mexico. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

