© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illnesses Prompt Swine Flu Concerns

Published April 27, 2009 at 4:00 PM EDT

MICHELE NORRIS, host:

And as we just heard from Joanne, the symptoms are pretty much the same as regular flu. They include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. In the current outbreak at the school in New York City, people also reported gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. In the past, swine flu has caused severe illness like pneumonia and respiratory failure. We've seen both from the current outbreak in Mexico. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.