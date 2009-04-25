© 2023 Public Radio East
A Dessert For Spring: Rhubarb, Berries And Cream

Published April 25, 2009 at 12:01 AM EDT

As the days get warmer and the nights get shorter, a young cook's fancy turns lightly to thoughts of ... rhubarb?

"I always feel like the first batch I see, spring has finally come. I used to feel that way about strawberries, but now you can get them year-round," says cookbook author Nancy Baggett.

NPR's Jacki Lyden visited Baggett's kitchen as she whipped up some Strawberry-Rhubarb Fools.

