Andras Schiff Surmounts Beethoven's Sonatas

Published April 13, 2009 at 12:07 PM EDT

Pianist Andras Schiff has immersed himself in Beethoven in a big way. He's performed all 32 of Beethoven's piano sonatas, in chronological order, in 20 cities around the world over the past few years. His Beethoven odyssey ends this month with concerts in Los Angeles; Ann Arbor, Mich.; and New York.

Seated at the piano, at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Schiff talks with NPR's Robert Siegel about Beethoven and what he has discovered about the music and himself along the way.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.