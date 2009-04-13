An Author Asks: 'Can Poetry Save The Earth?'

In his new book, Can Poetry Save the Earth?, Stanford professor John Felstiner presents poetry from dozens of English and American writers who have spoken passionately to — and for — the natural world.

We issued Felstiner a challenge: Pick just one poem that could save the world, if everyone were to read it. He chose "The Well Rising" — and couldn't help but pick some runners-up; two are featured below.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.