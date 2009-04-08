Special Prosecutor To Probe Stevens' Prosecutors

The hunters have become the hunted. Prosecutors who just months ago won a corruption conviction against former Sen. Ted Stevens of Alaska, are themselves now the targets of a criminal investigation into charges of prosecutorial misconduct.

Although Stevens has since been defeated for re-election, on Tuesday the judge who presided over his trial, set aside the guilty verdict at the request of Attorney General Eric Holder. But Judge Emmett Sullivan went further. In a stunning and rare move, he appointed a special prosecutor to investigate charges of misconduct against the Stevens prosecution team.

