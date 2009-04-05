© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.1 W201AO Greenville 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Guy Who Helped Blow Up Wall Street

Published April 5, 2009 at 1:55 PM EDT

These days, everyone's looking for someone to blame for the financial crisis. The list is long, and here's another name that could be on it: Michael Osinski.

In the '90s, Osinski wrote a computer program that made it very easy to make a lot of money off of bad mortgages — maybe too easy. After his software was sold to another company, he quit the business and became an oyster farmer on Long Island. Now he's written an article — or perhaps a confession — that appeared in this week's New York Magazine.

Host Robert Smith talks with Osinski about being a trader in the '90s, and whether he saw the crisis coming.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.