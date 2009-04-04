© 2023 Public Radio East
Obama At The G-20: How Did He Do?

Published April 4, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

The president began the week in London at the G-20 summit, where the world's largest economies pledged $1.1 trillion to help boost capital to the International Monetary Fund. This in the same week when the stock market showed glimmers of hope; but unemployment numbers reached new lows.

Host Scott Simon talks with Joe Nocera, who writes the "Talking Business" column for The New York Times, about the state of the economy.

