Electronic Medical Records A Charged Debate

President Obama's economic stimulus plan includes $19 billion to help medical care facilities switch to electronic records. The president's rationale is that a streamlined and consolidated process of tracking patient care will lower administrative expenses, and by extension, the costs of health care overall.

Many health care professionals agree — but there is growing skepticism among doctors, administrators and computer specialists who say the costs of implementing a comprehensive tracking system will outweigh any cost-saving benefits.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Dr. Jonathan Oberlander and Dr. John Halamka about the efficacy and feasibility of electronic medical records.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.