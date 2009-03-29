© 2023 Public Radio East
Electronic Medical Records A Charged Debate

Published March 29, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

President Obama's economic stimulus plan includes $19 billion to help medical care facilities switch to electronic records. The president's rationale is that a streamlined and consolidated process of tracking patient care will lower administrative expenses, and by extension, the costs of health care overall.

Many health care professionals agree — but there is growing skepticism among doctors, administrators and computer specialists who say the costs of implementing a comprehensive tracking system will outweigh any cost-saving benefits.

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Dr. Jonathan Oberlander and Dr. John Halamka about the efficacy and feasibility of electronic medical records.

