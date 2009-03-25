Economist: Obama Sweeping Tax Reform Under Rug
As the economic situation grows increasingly complex, experts weigh in on what's working, what's not and what's next.
Steve Inskeep talks with economist Rosanne Altshuler, whose specialty is tax policy. The former senior staff economist for the last administration's Advisory Panel on Federal Tax Reform says President Obama has been busy with health care and education reform but seems to have swept tax reform under the rug.
Corrected: March 30, 2009 at 12:03 PM EDT
In the interview, we said, "The way [the tax credit of up to $800 for working families] is working right now, is that it’s a reduction in withholding. So, everybody is getting a little bit more in their paycheck every week." In fact, the $800 tax credit begins phasing out for couples whose income is more than $150,000.