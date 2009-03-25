Economist: Obama Sweeping Tax Reform Under Rug

As the economic situation grows increasingly complex, experts weigh in on what's working, what's not and what's next.

Steve Inskeep talks with economist Rosanne Altshuler, whose specialty is tax policy. The former senior staff economist for the last administration's Advisory Panel on Federal Tax Reform says President Obama has been busy with health care and education reform but seems to have swept tax reform under the rug.

