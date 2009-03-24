Economist Lauds Fed's Effort, Criticizes Bailout Plan

As the economic situation grows increasingly complex, experts weigh in on what's working, what's not and what's next. Economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who once advised President Bush and now talks with senators in both parties, tells Steve Inskeep that the Federal Reserve is doing a great job, but the government's bailout plan is all wrong. He says financial firms that are "truly insolvent" should be wound down, not preserved.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.