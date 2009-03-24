© 2023 Public Radio East
Economist Lauds Fed's Effort, Criticizes Bailout Plan

Published March 24, 2009 at 6:00 AM EDT

As the economic situation grows increasingly complex, experts weigh in on what's working, what's not and what's next. Economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who once advised President Bush and now talks with senators in both parties, tells Steve Inskeep that the Federal Reserve is doing a great job, but the government's bailout plan is all wrong. He says financial firms that are "truly insolvent" should be wound down, not preserved.

