Dr. Gail D'Onofrio is a healthcare professional who conducts alcohol interventions, or "wake-up calls," for underage drinkers. She tells host Liane Hansen about the increasing number of preteens and teenagers who are showing up in hospitals with alcohol poisoning and other symptoms of binge drinking.

D'Onofrio is chief of the Section on Emergency Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine.

