Sen. Dodd came out swinging over the weekend after a week of attacks that criticized him for voting for an amendment to the stimulus plan that allowed the AIG bonuses. Other senators cast the same vote — so why is Dodd the target?

Host Liane Hansen speaks with NPR's Robert Smith about Sen. Chris Dodd and the continuing outrage over the AIG bonuses.

