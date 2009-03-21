Life After 'Battlestar Galactica'

It's difficult to describe the television show Battlestar Galactica without sounding a little geeky. It's about humans and a race of robots called Cylons. The Cylons nuked the humans' planets, but some humans survived and went flying across the universe in search of a new home.

But the show is about much more than sci-fi swashbuckling. It's about human rights and terrorism, about the nature of conflict and what it means to be human. In fact, the show's themes are so relevant to what's happening in the world today that a screening and discussion panel was organized this week at the United Nations.

The series ended Friday night on the Sci-Fi Channel.

Host Liane Hansen talks to one of the show's stars, Mary McDonnell, about the end of the series and its popularity with fans.

